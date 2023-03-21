Lam Group Inc. Invests $620,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.7 %
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $440.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.31 and its 200 day moving average is $451.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
