Lam Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

