Lam Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVIV stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $181.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.