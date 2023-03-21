Lam Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,935 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 826,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,620,000 after purchasing an additional 520,199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

