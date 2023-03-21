Lam Group Inc. Invests $462,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $166,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $61.34.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

