Lam Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

