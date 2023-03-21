50,507 Shares in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAAX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $172,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Price Performance

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

