Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,607 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF makes up 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 209.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 98,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $88.51.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

