Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $283.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $317.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

