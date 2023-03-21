Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for 1.7% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.