Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 5,486.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,987 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 1.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $52,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of PSQ opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

