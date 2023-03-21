Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 620.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 124,099 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,297,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.23.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica Profile

NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.60 and its 200 day moving average is $321.14. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

