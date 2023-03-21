Worth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 5,311.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,429 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for 2.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,141,000. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 655,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 255,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter.

SIVR opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

