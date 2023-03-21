Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

