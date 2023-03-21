Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 67 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,200,000 after buying an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after buying an additional 128,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,230,000 after buying an additional 98,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $162.66 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.06.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 78.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

