Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 738 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

