Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 617 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,025,000 after buying an additional 148,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,109,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

