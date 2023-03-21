SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.