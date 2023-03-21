Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $442.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.56. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.