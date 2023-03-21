i3 Energy Plc (I3E) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.17 on April 14th

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

i3 Energy Stock Performance

I3E stock opened at GBX 17.47 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The company has a market cap of £207.83 million, a P/E ratio of 350.56 and a beta of 0.38. i3 Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 17.02 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40).

Get i3 Energy alerts:

About i3 Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.