Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNTK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $7.86 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of -0.26.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
