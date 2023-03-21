Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNTK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $7.86 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of -0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 429,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,966,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

