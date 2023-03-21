KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

