519 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $544.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $531.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.80. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

