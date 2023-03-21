Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hess were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hess by 131.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

