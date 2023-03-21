The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Reduced by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,571 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.