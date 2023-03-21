KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 977,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,985,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,984,000 after buying an additional 65,398 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 450,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

