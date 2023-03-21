North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $11.73 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

