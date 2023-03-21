Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

