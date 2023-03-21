DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $673.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $639.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.