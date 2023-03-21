Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa stock opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.52. The company has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

