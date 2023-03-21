OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

FPX stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $112.01. The company has a market cap of $798.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

