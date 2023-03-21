DNB Asset Management AS Buys 904 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $291.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

