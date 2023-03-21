Green Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,408,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $252.55 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.27 and a 200 day moving average of $274.69. The firm has a market cap of $159.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.