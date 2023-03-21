The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

