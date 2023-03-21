Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 10,368 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 150.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

XPeng Stock Up 3.5 %

XPeng Profile

Shares of XPEV opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

