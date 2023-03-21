Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Increased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,039,000 after buying an additional 1,815,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,227,000 after purchasing an additional 960,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 839,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 627,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.