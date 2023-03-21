OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

