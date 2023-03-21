OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.