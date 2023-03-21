OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 634 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Chubb by 809.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Shares of CB opened at $189.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average of $207.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

