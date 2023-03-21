Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 24,933 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,933 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invitae worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 6.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after buying an additional 1,799,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invitae by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invitae by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,959,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 863,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

