6,086 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

DELL opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

