Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 5,622 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,616,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.85, a PEG ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

