Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,134 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 158.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,302,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,302,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,673.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $368,000. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Vault Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Energy Vault from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

NRGV stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Articles

