Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proterra were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Proterra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Proterra by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Proterra by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Proterra by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Proterra by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Proterra stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Proterra Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 76.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

In other news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

