Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in NIO by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIO by 9.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance cut their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

NIO Stock Up 5.9 %

NIO Profile

NIO stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.