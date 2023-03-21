OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

