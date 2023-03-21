Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.82 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

