Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 26,185 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 22.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 782,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 125.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 925,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

QuantumScape stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $66,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,793.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $66,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,793.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,457,199 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,801. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

