OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $248,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:PH opened at $315.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.