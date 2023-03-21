OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $286,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after buying an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

